Misconsentucomication

What he asks:”Would you like to make love with me?”

What she says:” I really like you and I think that’s a very special thing between two people and it’s nice to be asked so to think that connection is there and we could have something special. I want to be sure that it’s important to you and not just physical attraction because I am attracted to you and I think you are to me also. I want to make sure you know I think you’re special and it’s a special moment and I think you’re wonderful and I hope you think the same about me and I think about you and hope you think special things about me…”

What he hears: Blah blah bark uh uh bark bark blah barkbarkbark uh uh blah blabblab blah uh nuh hhhuh uh uh ummm ummm bark blahblabhh blah bark blab blah blah uh uh um bark bark blab Blah blah bark uh uh bark bark Is that a yes? blah barkbarkbark uh uh blah blabblab blah uh nuh hhhuh uh uh ummm ummm bark blahblabhh blah bark blab blah blah uh uh um bark bark blab Is that a no?