Harvest Time

The mind of the simpleton was ready to be plowed. Fertile ground for the sowing of right-wing conspiracy theories. Alternative facts and extremism. The right-wing media noise machine acted with extreme precision, feeding the fools with hatred and fear. Decades of fueling the poorly educated with misinformation, lies and propaganda. The right-wing noise machine hit its target with the rise of Donald Trump.

Unquestioning in their ways, unthinking in their thought process and unrelenting in their simpleminded hatred, they joined forces to elect a carnival barker who wanders the halls of the White House like a toddler seeking a warm ba-ba. The foolish sheep continue to defend the actions, lies and fact-less statements of their Dear Leader. They call out the media as "fake news," yet continue to consume every baseless tweet their Dear Leader sends. No questions asked, no push-back, just blind following.

They've been fed trough after trough of rancid shit and they no longer know what's right or wrong. They are unthinking followers of an authoritarian figurehead. They do as they are told. They think what they are commanded to think. They believe what Dear Leader believes. They're so brainwashed that they actually relish in this alternative reality.

It's also really funny to read their online comments attempting to defend the Dear Leader. I just want to pat them on their heads and say, "Aww, isn't that cute? Little Stanley just pulled shit out of his pants and ate it. Would you look at his shit-covered smile... he looks like a little Donald Trump!"