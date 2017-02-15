Memo to Fellow Trump Supporters:

"Sloppy executive orders, vicious infighting among his aides, combative calls with foreign allies, apparent ethics violations and a pile-up of evidence that Trump’s team has extensive ties with Russia that may have aided his victory, as well as the ouster of national security adviser Michael Flynn." -FAKE NEWS!

Remember my fellow Trump supporters: Anything that is the slightest bit critical of the President is fake news. Everything the president says/tweets/yells is true, regardless of facts, data or evidence.

Hold strong my fellow sheep! Remain blind in our following! Do not ask questions of the president, offer no pushback! This America will be great again as long as we line up single file and follow our president into the brink!

God Bless TRUMP!!!