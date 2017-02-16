You took it harder than I expected when I told you I would no longer be selling you my dirty panties. You asked why I "left" you...Honey, because I could. I had been waiting for my divorce settlement to fund, and I was, let's say, not at the top of my game when I answered your "shmegslist" ad offering cash for worn panties. This was not, as you perceived, a romantic match made in heaven. My life sucked (all my fault)/ I was broke, addicted, desperate and had exhausted all my creative ways to renumurate...nothing left to hawk, and not YET desperate enough to hit the stro, I answered your ad.We met at a park. Panties in a bag, you pulled up and rolled down your window, Our eyes met as I handed you the bag. You smiled, and I said, "where's my money?" You handed me fifty bucks and drove off. This became our weekly or bi weekly ritual and we stayed together for a year my
My alimony put me just high enough on food chain to afford the luxury not having to rely on your generosity. Buy Bye
Thong Gone
You took it harder than I expected when I told you I would no longer be selling you my dirty panties. You asked why I "left" you...Honey, because I could. I had been waiting for my divorce settlement to fund, and I was, let's say, not at the top of my game when I answered your "shmegslist" ad offering cash for worn panties. This was not, as you perceived, a romantic match made in heaven. My life sucked (all my fault)/ I was broke, addicted, desperate and had exhausted all my creative ways to renumurate...nothing left to hawk, and not YET desperate enough to hit the stro, I answered your ad.We met at a park. Panties in a bag, you pulled up and rolled down your window, Our eyes met as I handed you the bag. You smiled, and I said, "where's my money?" You handed me fifty bucks and drove off. This became our weekly or bi weekly ritual and we stayed together for a year my