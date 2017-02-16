Thong Gone

You took it harder than I expected when I told you I would no longer be selling you my dirty panties. You asked why I "left" you...Honey, because I could. I had been waiting for my divorce settlement to fund, and I was, let's say, not at the top of my game when I answered your "shmegslist" ad offering cash for worn panties. This was not, as you perceived, a romantic match made in heaven. My life sucked (all my fault)/ I was broke, addicted, desperate and had exhausted all my creative ways to renumurate...nothing left to hawk, and not YET desperate enough to hit the stro, I answered your ad.We met at a park. Panties in a bag, you pulled up and rolled down your window, Our eyes met as I handed you the bag. You smiled, and I said, "where's my money?" You handed me fifty bucks and drove off. This became our weekly or bi weekly ritual and we stayed together for a year my

My alimony put me just high enough on food chain to afford the luxury not having to rely on your generosity. Buy Bye