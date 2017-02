Didn't Mean to Startle You

To the guy in the white van whose mirror I bumped,

You were waiting in a long line of cars at a stop sign and I snuck by on the right. In the process, I bumped your side view mirror with my shoulder. Since I was in a huge hurry and knew I didn't do any damage, I kept going. Sorry if I made you mad. I promise it wasn't intentional, just a tighter squeeze than I thought. I can only hope you don't add it to a pile of things that you'll hold against all cyclists forever.

Yours truly,

Asshole Cyclist