Neighborhood Nursery, Not So Neighborly

I want to thank this long standing neighborhood nursery for seeking out and selling their property to a large equity group. Said equity group is now building a three story, 900 unit storage facility adjacent to our neighborhood. I'm glad that this nursery has thanked the neighborhood for their years of patronage by choosing such an awesome business to sell too. I mean, nothing says neighborhood and family friendly like a storage facility. It really makes our neighborhood more walkable and brings a real community feel. So Thank You, I look forward to not buying another single thing from you in your final months of existence in SE Portland. I hope you will all join me.