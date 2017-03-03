Fake Friend

I have this "friend" who will try to make plans with me during the week for Saturday, then ALWAYS flake. It's hilarious because she will outline all other potential plans she has for that day. She will be like "But, I'll totally call you if that doesn't happen."

As if I care, go do your thing. This week I told her to stop making fake plans with me. Have not heard back anything. Why are the fakest people always saying I love you and I miss you, and then pulling this garbage? Actions, not words.

Are you just that bored at work? Lol time for a new job. I have no time for this fakery.