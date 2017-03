Cancer Dancer

Onc. assured me nothing to worry about,

But the dot became a skin tag.

It swole past the size of a chapstick,

Extruded rudely from my collar.

In the morning mirror I saw more,

A boneless chicken breast.

I wanted to deny it but rudimentary features,

Blinked back, a thicket of hair.

It responded to snapped fingers,

Throwing its jowls roughly from side to side.

I can tell you - that doc will get a piece of my mind,

When he returns my calls (next week?)