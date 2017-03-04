To the White Truck Driver who Flipped Me Off

Cruizin down 84, I was in the passing lane and passing folks, but it wasn't fast enough for you. I was already speeding as were you, but nooooo you had to get somewhere faster. You swooped around at the first opportunity to get right in front of me to flip me off, then you had to dangerously cross two lanes of traffic to make your exit, just a few seconds later. You almost caused a three car pileup all because 70 miles an hour was too slow for you in your fancy white truck. I laughed at you. Then I prayed for you. I hope you are safe, and you learn the easy way why driving the way you were driving is very dangerous.