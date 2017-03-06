Altruism = Nope

all I see/hear are a bunch of fucking chicken littles. Has your life really changed that much?

People are hiding behind this facade of altruism while simultaneously identifying as an "professional activist." Also, there are "professional activists" now... So we can be sure that those people literally have a vested interest in social unrest.

If you protestors really wanted to change things, you wouldn't sit and take it when the police pepper spray and attack you. You would fight back. Shit ain't changing when you are paying for a permit to protest, making protests government sanctioned events. Protesting isn't supposed to be a job.

You aren't activists, you're posers. Light some shit up—make them call the national guard. Force their hand. Can't get the change you want? Make it so nobody else can either.