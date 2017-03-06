Urgent Carers

I had been hacking for days to the point I was vomiting on occasion. After a week and a half of trying to get through work, due I finally dragged myself to urgent care and waited for 2 1/2 hours. Patient number one I never saw your face, but after hearing me get sick in the stall next to you, you asked if I needed anything. Then lady number two , when i was having a coughing fit in the waiting room, you offered me a piece of hard candy to soothe my throat. In the midst of the misery of flu season, I was reminded of human kindness by others who were weathering the same storm. thank you