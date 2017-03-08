What the Hell is in the Air?

I can't believe all the people hacking and coughing in the Portland Metro area. Is this for real, or are we being fumigated by some unknown source? Is this a usual event in March? I am dead serious. For two nights, my neighbors have been hacking up fluid that I swear is coming through the walls. Then they must spit it out by running to the bathroom, and you guessed,clear their congestion with what sounds like a massive suction cup intended for an elephant's enema. Squirt in,suck out. I have four different type ear plugs and they barely help.