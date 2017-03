Fill in the Blanks New Bigoted IA Template

I work in the (blank) industry and I have to deal with (people with kids, poor people, old people, blue collar people- anyone not in your group) . I am not an unoriginal bigot, but I have noticed that (out group) has a tendency to (unflattering verb) at every (snarky noun).

You cannot use race or religion in an IA, but other protected classes (people with kids, old people) can be attacked. Snobbery is a-okay- punch down, by all means.