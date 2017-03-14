I Want My Fucking Croissant Back

Dear White Men,

Last night I freaked out because some old white man in Iowa thinks I don't contribute anything to the United States because i'm bi-racial. This morning on my bus ride to work I had to walk past an old white man who wouldn't sit down (there were plenty of seats) only because from what I could tell he wanted all the people walking off the bus at the very popular stop to brush past his dick. This morning I got my ham and cheese croissant swiped after ordering it from the local coffee shop by a white man who was there then he wasn't. I WANT ACKNOWLEDGEMENT THAT I EXIST AND AM VALUED. I DON'T WANT TO GRAZE YOUR DICK AT THE BEGINNING OF MY DAY AND I WANT MY FUCKING CROISSANT BACK.

STOP TAKING UP SPACE WHITE MEN oh yeah and FUCK YOU.