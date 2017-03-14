The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Saturday, I left our local shithole and it's sticky load bearing carpet with an open beverage bound for home (so sly). Upon departure the bar back caught me, thought I was busted, but he just wanted me to make sure your old white wobbly hair got home ok. I lied and said I had something more important at home. At 2 AM. It was SNL with Scarlett Johansson. Show sucked.

I love St Johns.