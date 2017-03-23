You: "scuse me sir"!?

Me: "yes"?

You: "can I show you something"? (Motions for me to come over)

Me: (not coming over) "let me guess, you found a broken egg"?I reply.

You: "Yes! I don't know what you guys do with this but I found one"!(Hands me carton).

Me: (sets carton down nearby) "why thank you"! (Fake thanks).

You: (smug look and inspects further cartons, passing on many choosing a lucky dozen)

Me:'(!waits for you to leave, flips cracked egg over to make it look fine, puts back on stack).

Don't call me over to tell and then show me you discovered a broken fuckin egg in the carton. Just set it aside, it happens allllllll the time!

It's people like you that get me in trouble b/c it slows me the fuck down while I am filling the yogurts. Fuckin stop it!