You have the least equitable city government in the United States of Trump America. No other city this size has this stupid form of government. Seriously, look it up. If you want a form of government to keep communities of interest from being represented, congratulations, you have it. If you want a form of government that keeps people of color from serving, congratulations, you have it. So take a few tokes of the weed you’re smoking and ease the soreness from patting yourselves on the back for all the good you’ve done in the world. “Oh, but we have tried to change it before so many times and it didn’t work.” Blah, blah, blah. You tried to end homelessness in 10 years too, and how did that work? “But that is a complicated issue.” Blah, blah, blah. It’s all so complicated, we know. So lets review your so-called equitable government. Four commissioners elected city-wide and a population of more than 630,000. And most live in Southwest. No other city does this. The so-called communities you care about don’t have people to represent them, but you keep congratulating yourselves for how much you care about equity.