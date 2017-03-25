I am not against protesters. The situation in front of MayorTed Wheeler's home with so called protesters is ridiculous. These people are threatening, and are a little too close for comfort for such a nice man and his family. My short knowledge of Portland makes me wonder why these people are so close to his home. There comes a time when some of us ask ourselves "what limits do we allow protesters to go?" This is a young family with far more visions than these creepy so called protesters have ever thought about. Scaring people by trolling their home with no one saying or doing anything to make this family safe. If they come to your door, don't open it and call the police.