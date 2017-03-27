If you buy a permit to protest, or only protest in "approved zones", you are NOT protesting anything. You are playing by their rules and paying them for the privilege. Think about it: you are literally paying the city to heavily-spice your face.

They are willing to hurt you, but you won't do anything back?

By attending these "protests," adding your name face and personal info to an anti-establishment event on social media, you are only making yourself into a target; easily manipulated and easy I keep tabs on.

The government is keeping track, so WHEN they decide that they can't profit from our discontent anymore, they will sweep in and arrest us after-the-fact.

So check it out:

Don't come to the game if you didn't come to play.