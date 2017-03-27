If you buy a permit to protest, or only protest in "approved zones", you are NOT protesting anything. You are playing by their rules and paying them for the privilege. Think about it: you are literally paying the city to heavily-spice your face.
They are willing to hurt you, but you won't do anything back?
By attending these "protests," adding your name face and personal info to an anti-establishment event on social media, you are only making yourself into a target; easily manipulated and easy I keep tabs on.
The government is keeping track, so WHEN they decide that they can't profit from our discontent anymore, they will sweep in and arrest us after-the-fact.
So check it out:
Don't come to the game if you didn't come to play.
Protestes
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.
If you buy a permit to protest, or only protest in "approved zones", you are NOT protesting anything. You are playing by their rules and paying them for the privilege. Think about it: you are literally paying the city to heavily-spice your face.