To all the Middle-aged couples who just moved here:

We see you, driving your brand new luxury car, with your matching puffy coats, walking your dog and your 2.5 kids down NE Alberta, SE Division, Mississippi, Killingsworth, et. al new-Portland "districts":

Just because you voted for Hillary Clinton doesn't mean that you get a pass for being a piece of gentrying shit.

You and your faux-liberal family are the actual cause of most of the cities problems RN.

So when you say or think things like "Portland is just so ME," just remember that you and your family (Yes, YOU!) forcibly displaced the working people that lived here before you.

Next winter, when you get "snowed in" because of the city's woeful refusal to prepare, do us all a favor and go full Jack Nichelson in The Shining this time.