Recently in the news, it was reported that the AMF Pro300 on SE Powell & SE 33rd will be closing at the end of the summer (or earlier in some reports). I happened to be at the alley the night "the news" broke. Everyone, including all the employees, were shocked. With the closing of so many alleys in the Eastside of Portland (recently: Hollywood Bowl, Interstate Lanes), AMF Pro300 is one of the ONLY league bowling alleys left! LEAVE MY BOWLING ALLEY ALONE! The development firm MAJ Development Co out of Vancouver should get their noses out of my neighborhood — if they want a "big box store" buy out the Safari Club — they have acres behind that building for you to act out whatever fantasy they wish.