People of portland please stop holding up your hand when crossing the road like you left your orange flag at school. Whenever I see this behaviour I want to act in defiance and floor it. look I know these days were petrified by everything that was a common occurrence fifteen years ago and need to feel safe and secure in every situation. I also know most of you haven't worked a job that's not behind a desk but it's really osha safety 101. When a vehicle approaches the intersection sack up and do the unthinkable make eye contact with the driver. I know what your thinking you haven't even dm'd this motorist on social media and it may be scary cause they are driving a death machine on wheels and could murder you at any moment. But at least you might live instead of dying with your hand up and tire treads on your face like you were asking a question to a monster truck with your head down.