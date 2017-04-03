The last thing I fucking need at the end of my work night is someone muttering under their breath "Rude!" just because no one asked me to move. I'd happily move if asked, but no you decide to talk about me like I'm not there. The fact that half way through my ride home the the lady with the cart next to me asked how long i was gonna be on and I moved with no issues. So how about next time you're on the bus, instead of making these snide comments like some "Holier than thou" shithead you just politely ask them to move.