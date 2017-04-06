Legal Tender,
True definition;
"The trading of herbs & vegetables between the natives" ... seriously now,
HEMP. Is referred to in our school text- "legal tender"
My question is how & why
THIS COMODDITY has not been utilized to its fullest. -&- "how & why has th' govt. fkkn fkt us out of it???(as I rant) also, how many dollars lost due to trying to keep it off the streets let alone trying to "protect us" from a good thing? That's bad policy-
So, study, learn & teach.
There is a need, monitarily & other needs too- 🌲🎶
Who Remembers Legal Tender?
