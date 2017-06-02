Dear cameramen for the local news,

I am not B-roll. I am not here to be paired with whatever message your network deems appropriate. I'm not here to represent Portland because I look "edgy". You never ask my permission to film me, but because I work at a food cart, my office is in Portland streets and you come strolling into my place of business to collect whatever use you have for me while ignoring me completely as a human being. Please try to be more conscious of who and what you are filming and remember that not everyone wants to be filmed.