Today it was revealed that one of the London attacker's last name is Butt. That's butt with two t's. A word used to refer to a person's ass at times. Christian was the surname of the loathsome Trimet attacker. He, a man consumed with wrath towards people who practice a faith of which he shares a name with. Was it these intrinsicities that drove these men mad? Was Butt the constant butt of the joke? Was Christian denounced by ill tempered atheists due to an outdated patriarchal based maiden name to groom family name switch that he had no say in? So the next time you consider making a joking jab at somebody know that you may be planting a seed of hate. Good night and God Bless