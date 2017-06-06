The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Dear Selfish Sidewalk Spot Saver,

I was going to work in downtown and saw your fold up chairs saved with duct tape, chalk, and your family's name on a bright green neon piece of paper for the Starlight Parade. This is at 1pm and yet, NO ONE is even there! Who says you have the right to leave your stuff and claim your part of prime sidewalk when not one person from your group is babysitting your area. I don't think so. Have someone there or someone else will move your shit ASAP

Your Truly,

Pissed Off