"Don't fuckin' talk to me, I'm from New York City". Direct quote, no joke. I don't need to be your best friend, but you're in a new town, and maybe the old ways could use a refresh? There are several reasons I'm grateful to have moved here from the east, but some of them are disappearing. Here's a concern: as our city (adopted or no) and the roads become more crowded, can we at least please agree not to use the horn reflexively? Use a turn signal before you cut me off? Maybe spring for that parking space in your condo? Our street manners are one of the last charming things about this city.
New York, New York
