"Don't fuckin' talk to me, I'm from New York City". Direct quote, no joke. I don't need to be your best friend, but you're in a new town, and maybe the old ways could use a refresh? There are several reasons I'm grateful to have moved here from the east, but some of them are disappearing. Here's a concern: as our city (adopted or no) and the roads become more crowded, can we at least please agree not to use the horn reflexively? Use a turn signal before you cut me off? Maybe spring for that parking space in your condo? Our street manners are one of the last charming things about this city.