I can't wait till downtown returns back to normal. Every year they bring these fucikng killing machines to Portland. These floating poluting tax payer funded dinosaurs. Naive tourists and troglodytes flock to the Willamette to stare at them in awe, slack jawed, drool dripping. Clueless or willfully complicit with the destruction they have caused around the world to innocent communities and the valid democracies they've overthrown or jeopardized. It's nothing more than a traveling vaudeville circus for the military industrial complex. An old man walking by the waterfront gave me the stink eye. He was in some of his old uniform ensemble. I almost yelled at him about what true patriotism is but I didnt want to cause a scene in front of his attraction daughter. Besides, I lost my bullhorn. Hurry up and heave anchor!