I hate PBS pledge breaks. Does anyone really watch their crappy alternative programming? I hate Suze Orman and her stupid financial advise, I hate 1950’s revival bands, I am sick of Rick Steves visiting European cities. I am really tired of Ken Burns and his boring documentaries. Get real, PBS ask for money during your regular programming, don’t do these breaks.