Your calm voice over the speaker, your diamond inner wrist tattoo as your arm gently served the car ahead, your huge sparkly eyes looking at me in the front passenger seat. I was a redhead wearing a flower crown. What really got me was the extra chalupa with guacamole. I hope that means you were as starstruck as I.