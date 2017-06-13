To the woman who yelled "get out of my country!" at our bus driver who was wearing a headscarf: you are a miserable coward. You said it as you were stepping off the bus so no one could engage with you and you could walk away without consequences. I have no doubt you will get absolutely nothing but the very worst life has to offer. And I won't forget your disgusting smug face.

To the driver: I'm so sorry. It's unacceptable that you had to take that abuse at your job. I'm sorry you had to be graceful and strong and keep going. You deserve better protections from abuse at your job and you deserve so, so much more than that.