Once again, a private event will be taking up all of The Fields park, smashing the grass into a matted mess just in time for the rest of the summer.

Whatever they're charging you for the permit, it's not enough. You should choose a park that can accommodate your event and still have some room left for the public (who paid for the park), like the waterfront.