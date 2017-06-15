Today, it took me nearly 2 hours to travel 5.5 miles. Now, you might think I walked, which would be a fair assumption. You would be wrong. I had the pleasure of standing in the rain for scores of minutes, waiting for scheduled busses that never arrived, and sitting in traffic to get across bridges woefully overwhelmed by cars desperate to get out of downtown. Busses unable to use their designated lanes since the lanes were not wide enough for both bus and car. It is only by the grace of the patient Portland commuter community, beat down by weeks of this nightmare, that there wasn't bloodshed. Your entire transit authority should be fired, along with your city engineers. You know, in some cultures, this type of shameful embarrassment would require seppuku. I guess you should find some comfort that we don't live in that culture.

I'm not mad, just disappointed.