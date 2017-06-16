From guy to guy: stop doing creepy shit to our women coworkers.

They've been telling me about it, and they are a hair away from contacting HR.

You offer to take them shooting. You stand inappropriately closely behind them while they're taking calls and smell their fucking hair. You send them weird messages on our WORK internal messenger and expect us not to see it?

This is textbook creepy—please just stop. There are so many dating apps out there—creep on somebody who likes your creep.

Also, you're gonna need to need to drop your standards to something more realistic. These chicks are out of your league, bro.