Scooter Store Guy, I feel your pain. But I could have told you that! I know a "custom" *cough* pharmacy that's been family owned for decades. How precious. So precious that four or five people - BEHIND the counter - left me standing next at the counter while they were talking and cooing about someone they knew squeezing out a baby.
I don't need instant service, and I'm one of the customers smart enough to know you can be busy helping someone else. Having worked at a worldwide bank, I also know you can professionally tell someone you'll be with them in a moment - while you help someone, not while you talk about babies.
Maybe they ran it better - decades ago.
In contrast, techs at Target, Costco, CVS, and yes, Wal-mart, have been prompt, courteous and professional.
Small Family Business Not Equal Better
