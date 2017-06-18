The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Dear, "Jane";

For the last four months you have come to work, every day, emitting an overpowering 8-foot-radial stench from your ass—a stench that is inescapable ,even just in passing in the hallway, and lasts ALL DAY LONG.

I mean, welcome to our semi-ventilated 8'x15' office, but I just can't bring myself to tell you that you stink like ass crack. No one dare mention it because it is so unspeakably detestable. Mentioning your stench would be worse than telling you your pants have been unzipped AND you've had a big booger hanging out of your nose for the past four months.

How can I let you know that you need to wash your ass hole?