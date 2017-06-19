The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Portland Parents, toddlers and babies are inherently cute. I get it. But please stop assuming that your child's cuteness is a pass for your half-assed and inconsiderate parenting. Either teach your child to stay out of the way, or start apologizing on behalf of their undeveloped brains. You owe it to the rest of us, and your child.