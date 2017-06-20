I am so sorry that my car length and a half was not enough room for you and your motorcycle. I also regret having to honk my horn at you during the three green lights that you brake checked me through, despite the appropriate car length of space I gave you each time. When you pulled aside and cursed me out with every word in the book, you couldn't of possibly of known that my own father was killed on his motorcycle a few years before because of a distracted driver. You'll never know the tears or anguish I felt after having to alert you to your reckless behavior, to share the road is just that; shared. You cannot risk your life just to prove a point. You have to be cautious, this isn't about ego its about getting home to your family.