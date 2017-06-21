The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

My original Go Home post grabbed some attention. Some people railed that they couldn't go home—they were political refugees escaping cultures that had become unsafe for non-majority groups, particularly LGBTQ people. Many called me a homophobe, a racist, a xenophobe. But I remember Robert Altom. I know that Portland hasn't always been safe and it still isn't. I remember Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche. It was our activism that made it safer and progressive but we have more work to do.

I hereby revise my message: stay here! Stay and fight with us. But when in Rome, do as the Romans. And when you move to Portland, act like an Oregonian. Go home unless you want to help preserve our unique Portland culture. Keep Portland Weird and Oregon Small or GTFO.

(This post is dedicated to the man with California plates who called her a bitch and me a cunt in the HD parking lot today. Go back to California if you can't treat our women with respect.)