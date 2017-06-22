I fucking hate harassment. This summer, I'm fresh into the world- just graduated high school. This past winter/springtime, I finished a long saga fighting harassment- and then fighting someone who I asked for help about it, but they told me

boys will be boys. Trust me, I got fucking sick of harassment after it came back a year later. I also got sick of telling people that I, too have a right to do my thing without being bothered. Ok, all done. And then, today, I'm walking to work, and some asshat on the street tells me that I should smile, and defends it when I came back to it later as just being worried I was sad. Okay, I'll report you for street harassment. The common factor may be me, but the common issue is that you won't leave me the fuck alone. Stop fucking harassing people.