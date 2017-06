The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

Why, oh why, did you think it was ok to carry on a business conversation over the phone whilst at the sushi bar for lunch?? This is a small, relatively quiet restaurant to begin with. I'm sure your caller was overjoyed to hear you munching in their ear too. Have some manners and take your damn call outside!!!!

Thanks,

The Entire Restaurant