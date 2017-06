The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

The topknot. I understand if you're like Patrick Swayze and you need to tie that shit up to brawl, but when it's like a 1 inch long nub, why bother? Does it act like a romantic beacon for the opposites/same sex person you seek? Also, it ran its course two years ago or some shit, like yoga pants. Why? Huh??