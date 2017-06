The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

I anonymous toast! Hats off to Pdx CL missed connections. There's poetry, lost love, misplaced casual encounters ads.. I've read lengthy poetry there. I scroll it on my phone as I try and keep my head above water through a divorce and drinking too much, and these people make me feel less alone. Thank you Portland.