Bernie Sanders, Ro Khanna, and Cori Bush are gonna protect your rights so make sure to vote for them in the primaries. Ro Khanna wants to make the minimum wage 18 bucks an hour all accross the country and he wont take PAC money (PAC money =corruption) which makes him and the other berniecrats enemies to corporate democrats. The wolf pac tried to establish delegates in the state of maryland (with the purpose of electing a berniecrat) which the corporate democrats started a whisper campaign and ultimately had maryland removed from the delegate process. Dont lose hope now because the world depends on our vote and we can still make a better world its not too late.