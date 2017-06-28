What's all the grown dudes and middle aged men riding around my neighborhood on little boys bmx bikes? I'm between Burnisde and Stark in montavilla. We have lots of sketch people in the area. SOme people are truly down on their luck and worthy of sympathy. But they are a small minority of the houseless population. The bmxer ones appear to be druggies on the prowl for stuff to steal. Most of them look into our yards as they slowly ride by on the sidewalk. I will be installing cameras on my house soon. Also, what's up with the scraggly dudes on mountain bikes? They'll ride down the street and stop at an intersection corner on just hang around for several minutes, looking around. The old burger barn is a hot spot for them. /rant