My cat has disappeared. Possibly maybe it is dead and gone. There's a lot of things that can befall an outdoor cat. But I have a hunch you catnapped my little buddy. He's super cute and friendly... long white and grey hair, dark face, paws and tail, beautiful blue eyes. He likes to approach people. He always found a way to get his collar off so I eventually stopped trying... though he is microchipped. Maybe you thought he was a stray and was just so goddamn cute that you had to have him for yourself. Well, if you recently "adopted" a "stray" cat from the neighborhood behind the Kennedy School within the last week, please return him to his neighborhood. We miss him.