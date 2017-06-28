The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

...and now my mind is blown. I won't use the name of the site. It's basically social media but people post nude and sexy pictures, and there's local events and happenings, etc. It's all fetish related. So I'm a member, and I'm going through profiles, being a perv that kind of thing, and bam, there she is.

Now when I see her, I can't get those images out of my mind. Too creepy to contact her on the site? Leave it alone? Or contact her and risk weirdness at work? PS. we have good chemistry in the workplace, AND, we have pretty stiff anti-sexual harassment policies.