You're not the usual U of P student. Wrong ethnicity, wrong body type. That’s ok, because I'm a "townie" and don't resemble them either (especially in the wallet dept). You’re new to taking the bus back to campus. I signaled my stop and started collecting myself to get off. You were up front, closer to the driver, looking like you'd get off at my stop too. But then you realized this was NOT the stop and shit got real! You told the driver to keep moving. OH. HELL. NO. How you gonna tell him not to stop when you didn't ring for it in the first place?!

Learn bus etiquette. Then learn where your damn bus stop is.