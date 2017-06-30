The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury.

who quietly and anonymously paid for my dinner at Bai Mint Thai, what a wonderfully kind gesture! You were so quick and discreet that by the time I'd realized what you'd done, you were out the door and already pulling away in your car. I want to say "thank you so much", you made my day, and I was pleasantly stunned.